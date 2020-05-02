Rotary Club of Montreal West and NDG providing lunches to front-line health workers

The Rotary Club of Montreal West and NDG has been undertaking a major effort to buy and deliver lunches for health care workers on the front lines of the COVID-19 crisis.
The club has been working with the Imperial Order of the Daughters of the Empire, HMS Victory chapter.
"We have delivered lunches to St. Mary's Hospital, Julius Richardson, Henri Bradet, the CLSC René Cassin in Côte St. Luc — which includes the CLSC Benny Farm serving NDG and Montreal West — the Queen Elizabeth Health Centre and the CHSLD Vigi Reine-Elizabeth," says the Rotary Club's Kathie Montgomery. "The lunches have been ordered from Mini-Coût Westminster, Burger de Ville Westminster, Les Délices Lafrenaie Westminster, Croissant Monkland on Sherbrooke Street and Boucherie Marchigiani Lasalle."
Montgomers says the lunch deliveries have been welcomed, quoting an emergency physician at St. Mary's Hospital as saying that while the staff feels "exhausted and alone, abandoned, as if the whole world has forgotten us," the lunch deliveries are the "most welcome of sights, a meal, hot and ready, for all of us to share. It says more than 'come and eat,' it says 'someone cares, someone remembers, you are not alone.' It gives us the strength to go on for one more hour, one more day, one more week, because of all the people who need us."
The Rotary Club of Montreal West and NDG is welcoming donations to help fund the lunches.
"For a donation of $50 or more, Rotary will provide a tax receipt," Montgomery says. "You can send your donation by e-transfer - please email me first for details at kmontgomery@assante.com. If you prefer to mail a cheque or cheques, because the town hall is closed, please mail to: The Rotary Club of Montreal West & NDG, 5060 Beaconsfield, Montreal QC, H3X 3R6."
