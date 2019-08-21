Roman Lesniak — the last Canadian survivor of Schindler’s List and one of only 5 left in the world — was greeted at his 97th birthday celebration with a standing ovation from several dozen of his family members and friends who gathered at the Le Diamant golf course clubhouse in Mirabel Saturday night.
Lesniak, who was very dapperly dressed was lauded by the guests for his remarkable energy — which includes playing several rounds of golf every week and until recently horseback riding. The man of the hour showed off that energy, and his unyielding support for Israel, by leading the room in a powerful version of Hava Nagila.
“In 23 years, we’ll all be together and finally we’ll celebrate that your age of 120 will finally match your golf score!” said his son Irwin.
Please read our editor Beryl Wajsman’s full story on Mr. Lesniak on Page A13.
