In response to Quebec’s English language school boards declaring that they will ultimately decide if and when to re-open public schools, Quebec Education Minister Jean-François Roberge sent a letter to the media clarifying that the authority to decide on reopening rests exclusively with the Quebec government.
Roberge reiterated that it is up to the experts of Santé publique to determine if the health conditions required for a gradual return to class are met, not school commissioners.
In a letter to parents Monday morning, the EMSB said it is in favour of reopening its elementary schools when it is safe to do so. “The EMSB will continue to work towards the reopening of our Elementary schools. We will aim for May 19, but we will take the time needed to plan carefully. Most importantly, the EMSB wants its parents, staff, students and community to be assured that the board’s first priority is the health and safety of our students and staff. It is very important to state that the EMSB has great respect for, and every confidence in Santé Publique. And we will follow all of their health and safety guidelines.”
The Minister said that the government’s decision was approved by Santé publique, which considered all health and hygiene aspects affecting students. He also reminded all Quebecers and the English boards that according to the Quebec association of Pediatricians, a prolonged confinement could have a damaging effect on the development and mental health of children, from nutrition and isolation, to issues of abuse, learning delays and more. Delaying the reopening of schools “is hard to defend” said the association last week in a statement by president and pediatric infectious disease specialist Dr. Marc Lebel. “Knowing that the novel coronavirus will be part of our lives for a long time to come, is there any benefit to be expected in September to return to school? Do we really want children to face COVID at the same time as other viruses in the fall and seasonal flu in winter? Sooner or later, they will have to be exposed to the virus and the result will be the same…A gradual return to real life for our children is not only desirable, it is necessary. This return will, of course, have to be gradual and prudent. The grandparents of these children remain extremely vulnerable, as do older school and daycare staff.”
Roberge said school boards and service centres must continue their efforts in view of the “gradual and prudent” reopening of classes, which will be non-compulsory for students, and scheduled for May 11 in the regions, followed by May 19 in the greater Montreal area. However, Roberge, like Premier François Legault and public health director Horacio Arruda, added “we will not hesitate to push back if the epidemiologic situation does not permit reopening at these dates.”
The school board association reminded the government two weeks ago that the lawsuit challenging Bill 40 will be filed to prevent legislation that would see boards transformed into service centres, doing away with the current regime of elected and unelected commissioners governing public schools.
French boards have already been abolished, with English boards granted until November to hold elections among parents, so all boards continue to function, save for the EMSB which was put under trusteeship last fall.
