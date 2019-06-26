The “GRAND & DECADENT” evening at the RITZ was Montreal at its best. It was a feast for senses. I am no stranger to night life and our social scene but this Ritz-Carlton Grand Prix party may have been the best social event in this city in a decade. I don’t mean the best Grand Prix social event. That goes without saying. I mean the best social event of any kind. The theme, entertainers, décor, food and service were unrivalled with everything perfectly executed. Brava to Katia Piccolino the Ritz’ Director for marketing, pr and special events and event architect Maddy K and Manina World. More than anything else, the setting successfully evoked an era of style and sensuality reminiscent of the Gatsby 20s. And the guests dressed for the occasion and acted with panache. It was truly “Grand & Decadent.” Sumptuously so. Congrats to my good friend Andrew Torriani the Ritz’ Director-General who was on the floor looking after every detail through the evening as was Ritz General Manager the excellent Vittorio Di Re. Even the Ritz’ dynamic CFO Isabelle Lemaire pitched in on the street helping to keep the overflow crowd outside in line. As the great jazz classic title said, “The joint was jumpin!”
Ritz-Carlton's "Grand & Decadent" evening was an event of the decade
Beryl Wajsman
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest Articles
- Severe Thunderstorm Watch for metro Montreal
- Rained Out WI Blues Fest rolls for July 20th
- Rental Board judge slams Hampstead tenant for overdoing hotel stay
- CSL's Canada Day July 1
- Royal Canadian Legion Branch 97's $20,000 donation
- Flood cleanup continues in Pierrefonds-Roxboro
- West Island Canada Day activities
- CMM adopts new flood plan map
Most Popular
Articles
- Hydro responds to DDO’s concerns over Woodside condo
- OFF-JFL and Zoofest heating up Montreal this summer
- Makeup By Marla: A Tour Of The Hottest Makeup Launches
- Pointe Claire welcomes back the sheep
- Music city
- CSL supports Hebrew Academy expansion
- Fabrose sweeps up Delta in 2-0 game
- The West Island Shamrocks are born with Figsby and Desmarais at the helm
- Summer Fun
- Choosing Burlington as a destination trumps Toronto and definitely Hamilton
Images
Videos
Commented
- Makeup By Marla: A Tour Of The Hottest Makeup Launches (4)
- Hat trick performance leads Lachine to big win over NDG (2)
- NDG Lynx determination to win over Dollard Expos (1)
- Eight musical series 100%-Montreal in Les Jardins Gamelin (1)
- Mercedes engulfed in flames in Saint Laurent (1)
- Plenty of blame to go around in school mess (1)
Most Popular
Articles
- Hydro responds to DDO’s concerns over Woodside condo
- OFF-JFL and Zoofest heating up Montreal this summer
- Makeup By Marla: A Tour Of The Hottest Makeup Launches
- Pointe Claire welcomes back the sheep
- Music city
- CSL supports Hebrew Academy expansion
- Fabrose sweeps up Delta in 2-0 game
- The West Island Shamrocks are born with Figsby and Desmarais at the helm
- Summer Fun
- Choosing Burlington as a destination trumps Toronto and definitely Hamilton
Images
Videos
Commented
- Makeup By Marla: A Tour Of The Hottest Makeup Launches (4)
- Hat trick performance leads Lachine to big win over NDG (2)
- NDG Lynx determination to win over Dollard Expos (1)
- Eight musical series 100%-Montreal in Les Jardins Gamelin (1)
- Mercedes engulfed in flames in Saint Laurent (1)
- Plenty of blame to go around in school mess (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.