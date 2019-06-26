The “GRAND & DECADENT” evening at the RITZ was Montreal at its best. It was a feast for senses. I am no stranger to night life and our social scene but this Ritz-Carlton Grand Prix party may have been the best social event in this city in a decade. I don’t mean the best Grand Prix social event. That goes without saying. I mean the best social event of any kind. The theme, entertainers, décor, food and service were unrivalled with everything perfectly executed. Brava to Katia Piccolino the Ritz’ Director for marketing, pr and special events and event architect Maddy K and Manina World. More than anything else, the setting successfully evoked an era of style and sensuality reminiscent of the Gatsby 20s. And the guests dressed for the occasion and acted with panache. It was truly “Grand & Decadent.” Sumptuously so. Congrats to my good friend Andrew Torriani the Ritz’ Director-General who was on the floor looking after every detail through the evening as was Ritz General Manager the excellent Vittorio Di Re. Even the Ritz’ dynamic CFO Isabelle Lemaire pitched in on the street helping to keep the overflow crowd outside in line. As the great jazz classic title said, “The joint was jumpin!”

editor@thesuburban.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.