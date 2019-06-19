Rip it out

This summer, the borough of Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce will control the spread of ragweed, which affects thousands of allergy sufferers with itchy eyes and runny noses caused by reaction to pollen. Seasonal allergies are a threat to pubic health — affecting one in eight Quebecers.
Last summer, the borough uprooted some 485,507 ragweed plants which were transformed into compost, and this year, CDN-NDG is investing $100,000 to implement an even more ambitious ragweed control program. The borough as awarded funding from the Fonds vert of the province’s 2013-2020 Climate Change Action Plan.
The borough has mandated the Anti-Achoo Squad, a specialized team created to rid the borough of this highly allergic plant, and last week borough Mayor Sue Montgomery participated in a cleanup to remove ragweed with members of the team. Residents may see the Squad remove plants from in front of homes or businesses in order to maximize the efforts to control the spread of ragweed. The number of uprooted plants will be compiled for statistical purposes.
Several partners have already confirmed their participation in the ragweed control program, and mobilizing the broader community to act in tandem will be crucial to the program's success. “We are delighted by the participation of Sainte-Justine hospital, Collège Notre-Dame, the Hellenic Community of Greater Montreal, the HEC, Saint-Joseph's Oratory, the merchants' association of Côte-des-Neiges and the CISSS du Centre-Ouest-de-l'Ile-de-Montréal” said Côte-des-Neiges city councillor Magda Popeanu. “As a seasonal allergy sufferer, I am very concerned about ragweed in Côte-des-Neiges—Notre-Dame-de-Grâce. I am proud that once again this year our borough is taking concrete action to improve the quality of life for people affected by allergies.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.