The Cote des Neiges Black Community Association under its director Tiffany Callender, recently organized an official ceremony in honour of the renaming of Kent Park to Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr. Park.Hundreds of residents turned out for the occassion and to listen to several dozen elected officials and community leaders express their views as to why this was so important particularly in reminding young people of a quintessential profile in courage of our recent history. The renaming actually occurred several months ago through a city council resolution proposed by council dean Marvin Rotrand with strong support from city Opposition leader Lionel Perez who is the councilor for the area the park is located in. Rotrand emceed the event. Among the speakers were the Hon. irwin Cotler, MPs Anthony Housefather and Rachel Bendayan, MNA David Birnbaum, city councilor and former Deputy Mayor Mary Deros,Perez and Rotrand, Suburban editor Beryl Wajsman, Tiffany Callender, Gabriel Bazin of the Ligue des Noirs de Québec, Michael Smith President of the Jamaican Association and Fo Niemi Executive Director of CRARR. (Photo by Sonny Moroz)
