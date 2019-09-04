Resident suing MoWest for pothole damage to car

Montreal West resident Frank Alessi is suing the town in Small Claims Court for damage to his car resulting from a pothole.
This past May, Côte St. Luc resident Eric Choueke won $697 from the City of Montreal for that city’s negligence regarding an especially big pothole on CSL Road that damaged Choueke’s car.
At the late August Montreal West council meeting, Alessi said that when he hit the pothole last May with no resulting damage, he informed the town of the hazard.
“The weeks went by and, on a wet day, I hit the pothole again, and I sustained a flat,” the resident explained. “That was about $600. I advised the town clerk and was quite disturbed by the response, ‘the law says we are not responsible.’ I continued to follow up with several e-mails, and it took over a month to have the pothole repaired.” He also said no cones were placed near the unrepaired pothole.
Alessi said that in his line of work, “we never hid behind warranties, if we felt we did something wrong, we would address it.”
The resident said that while he initiated a claim in Small Claims Court, “by the time this goes to court, three or four years will have gone by, and chances are, not all of you will be here [on council], so what you’ve essentially done is pass the buck to the next person.... This is negligence.”
Alessi said he does not need the town’s money.
“What offends me here is that I told you about the pothole.
“We are the richest province in Canada in terms of orange cones,” he later quipped.
Mayor Beny Masella said he could not answer directly about the case because it is before the courts, except to say council does not direct the work of the Public Works department.
“We implement policy, we give them the resources and allocate the budget for what they need to do.”
“Were you even aware of the situation?” Alessi asked the Mayor. “If a resident reports a problem, what is the process by which we see whether the concern raised has merit? That is the part which concerns me.”
Alessi was then asked if he had another question to ask.
