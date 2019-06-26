Rental Board judge slams Hampstead tenant for overdoing hotel stay

Rental Board administrative judge Ross Robins, who pens very entertaining decisions, ruled partially in favour of a Hampstead tenant's copious complaints dating back to 2015, but slammed her for an overlong stay in two luxury hotels when water was not available at her residence.
Robins awarded the tenant $1,831 plus interest, but dismissed her other complaints. The tenant had sought $2,979.07, including $1,669.72 for hotel costs and $270 for a food allowance;
The case, which can be seen in English at citoyens.soquij.qc.ca, provides much detail of a very negative relationship between the tenant and landlord, and numerous complaints and counter-complaints.
"With apologies to Leo Tolstoy, the tribunal will suggest that while all harmonious landlord - tenant relationships are alike, every dysfunctional landlord-tenant relationship is dysfunctional in its own way," Robins quipped.
One aspect honed in on by Robins was the hotel stay.
"The tenant’s request to be reimbursed hotel costs in the amount of $1,669 is problematic," he wrote. "The evidence revealed that a pipe in the building’s basement burst on a particularly cold day in the dead of winter."
The judge added that the Town of Hampstead's inspector "explained that on account of the burst pipe, the dwellings in the building were deprived of water. The landlord’s pipe was replaced within a reasonable delay but a water valve owned and operated by the municipality was crippled by the sub-zero temperature and the Town was unable to restore the flow of water into the building."
But while the water was shut off from Feb. 24 to 28, the tenant stayed at the Loews Hotel Vogue "from Feb. 22, 2015 to Feb. 24, 2015 inclusive and subsequently stayed at Le Place D’Armes in Old Montreal on the 27th and 28th of that month.
"Given [the Hampstead inspector's] coherent and credible testimony, the tribunal is perplexed as to why the tenant felt that she had to abandon the dwelling on the 22nd and 23rd of February. The fact that she eschewed the dwelling from the 24th to the 28th of that month is understandable but that did not give her licence to book herself and her family into two decidedly luxurious hotels. The tenant’s obligation to mitigate her damages did not entitle her to enhance her lifestyle — even temporarily — at the expense of the landlord."
The judge, instead, awarded the tenant $600 for the hotel stays, and the full $270 for the food allowance, even as no receipts were produced into evidence.
Robins also castigated both parties for their behaviour, and did not award judicial costs for that reason.
"To their discredit, the parties allowed the toxicity of their relationship to affect their conduct at the hearings," Robins wrote. "On far too many occasions, the tribunal was compelled to call them to order for their spontaneous outbursts and interruptions. Litigants should know that conduct of this nature does nothing to enhance their credibility."
