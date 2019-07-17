REM work in TMR

If you’re thinking about using Canora as a short-cut these days, think again.
Construction work for the REM Mont-Royal station began last week on Canora Road between Laird Boulevard and Regent with a partial obstruction of the road with the maintenance of a traffic lane.
The obstruction is scheduled to be in place until November 15, and it is not possible to park cars in this area. Some 18 parking spaces were removed, and flaggers and signs posted all around the construction site will ensure that pedestrians and vehicles can move about safely. Locals already know that the work generates noise, vibration and dust, although the REM project office and NouvLR consortium says mitigation measures will be implemented as needed to mitigate impacts at the source, including acoustic enclosures, low-noise equipment and white noise vehicles.
Monitoring by environmental experts will take place throughout the work.
