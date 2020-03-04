The Town of Montreal West’s Traffic and Safety committee will meet to respond to a Feb. 2 car accident that took place at the corner of Brock North and Fielding Avenue, Councillor Dino Mazzone told the late February council meeting.
“A Toyota Corolla entered the town via Fielding Avenue, basically jumped the sidewalk, was airborne and literally crashed onto the handrails and stairs of the residence,” the councillor explained. “It was quite disconcerting, certainly to the homeowners and to the children who, a few minutes before, were playing in that area.”
Mazzone said motorists have sped from Fielding onto Brock North in the past.
“We’re going to address this very quickly in a meeting of our Traffic and Safety committee, because maybe we need to do something in terms of that intersection, create some type of obstruction of sorts so that we don’t have this situation occur again, it was literally a close call,” he added. “It was just material damages, thank God for that.”
Later in the meeting, responding to a question from Westminster resident Kadeja Lefebvre about possible safety measures, Mazzone said the house’s location on Brock North where Fielding ends is dangerous.
“This is supposedly the third time this has happened, and this was the most egregious,” the councillor added. “The truth is, I have not enjoyed driving in this town because all I notice are people who speed, who don’t respect the school zones — this is a big issue. It’s about respecting the signage and speed limits.
“We have tons of kids who roam our town, but somehow this falls on deaf ears with certain drivers. But in this case [the latest accident], we really need to deal with this. That could have been a horrific accident.... It’s incumbent on all of us to really call out some of the people who drive fast in our town and don’t make the stops.”
