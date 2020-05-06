Équipe CDN-NDG wants a more democratic public system.
The new political entity founded by local activists Alex Montagano and Neal Mukherjee, who have been vocal denouncing what they say are years of inequitable city transfers to the city’s largest borough and demanding a better fiscal deal, is the only local political organization in Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce.
In a statement, the group said, “the city of Montreal’s democratic system is broken and by consequence struggles to effectively respond to the constituents it represents.”
In March, Montagano told CJAD that fueling the growing resentment with the current political establishment was “how much CDN-NDG contributed to the central city in terms of taxes… more than half a billion to the central city every year and in return we get just a pittance budget,” that he says doesn’t allow for the same level of services it requires that other boroughs can provide.
They want improved transparency, public engagement in public affairs and participation in elections which they say has been harmed partly due to a “burdensome and outdated” registration process “that actively discriminates against renters,” and “participation rates that are so low that councillors are being elected, in some circumstances with less than 10 percent of eligible voters.”
Because of low participation rates says the group, “special interest groups, exert and apply undue pressure on policy outcomes that divert resources to serve specific needs rather than the larger needs of the community as a whole.”
Équipe CDN-NDG ‘s program claims the city fails to provide proper information when responding to questions or access-to-information requests, and a growing democratic deficit due to the pandemic with council meetings now held behind closed doors with no mechanism for direct public participation as questions must be submitted in advance. Online meetings it says, “lack interaction with the public that our public officials serve and insulates them from opposition and criticism that are fundamental elements of a properly functioning democracy.”
The group wants to see interactive systems that allows for direct real-time participation in council meetings and information sessions where questions were allowed by the public prior to the Covid-19 pandemic; voters should be able to register online to vote in Montreal elections; and on Election Day residents should be permitted to vote by providing proof of residency (drivers licence, hydro bill, gas bill, and lease) just as in federal elections.
Équipe CDN-NDG is also proposing a “democratic task force of concerned community members to actively work on encouraging public participation in municipal affairs.”
For more information visit https://www.facebook.com/TeamCDNNDG
