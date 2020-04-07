The Quebec government released its most “optimistic” and “pessimistic” projections for the Covid crisis through April 30th. The peak is expected to be reached on or about April 18th. Strategic counsel to the Public Health directorate, Dr. Richard Massé and assistant to the Health Minister, Yvan Gendron, explained the numbers at a press conference. Massé highlighted a mobility study carried out by Google that showed that Quebecers are the most compliant in staying at home compared to residents in all 10 provinces and 50 states in North America. He said that continued discipline is the most important factor in achieving the optimistic outcome. Neither Premier Legault nor Public Health director Dr. Horacio Arruda attended.
At an earlier press conference Dr. Arruda made clear his feelings that these projections should not be made public because they were just models and that by current numbers - and the discipline of Quebecers in isolating - we may reach the optimistic scenario. But he cautioned, anything could happen and we have to be vigilant in respecting the guidelines. He said that these are the best and worst possible outcomes, not the “probable” outcomes. He joked that if he had any idea of how the statistics would turn out he would “but a 6/49 ticket.” Prime Minister Legault felt that he had a responsibility to release the models Quebec worked with after Ontario Premier Doug Ford released his province’s working models. Ontario’s models predicted between 3,000 and 15,000 people in the province will die from COVID-19 over the next 18 months with health measures that are already in place.
Without any public health measures, the worst-case modelling forecasts up to 100,000 deaths in that province in the next 18 months.
The countries used as models for the optimistic scenario were Portugal and Germany. Italy was the model for the pessimistic one. The countries were chosen based on how quickly the government acted and if residents complied with the guidelines.These numbers are through April 30th.
Optimistic scenario:
* 29,212 COVID-19 cases
* 1,404 hospitalizations
* 468 patients in intensive care
* 1,263 deaths
Pessimistic scenario:
* 59,845 COVID-19 cases
* 3,028 hospitalizations
* 1,009 patients in intensive care
* 8,860 deaths
There are only 633 intensive care beds in the province. The pessimistic scenario could see 376 ICU patients without a bed.As of today there are 9,340 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Quebec and 150 deaths.
There are 583 Quebecers being treated for COVID-19 in hospital. Some 98,500 Quebecers with symptoms who have been tested have tested negative.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.