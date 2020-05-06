Quebec decides when schools re-open: Education Minister to English boards

The Quebec government, and not English-language school boards, decides whether elementary schools will re-open May 11 outside Montreal and May 19 on the island of Montreal, if conditions are right in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, provincial Education Minister Jean-François Roberge said Sunday.
The Quebec government will keep high schools, CEGEPs and universities closed for the rest of this school year, and elementary school attendance is optional. Many businesses are also set to reopen May 11 on the island of Montreal.
Roberge told the media that English school boards don't have the right legally to delay the openings, and that it is the province's exclusive jurisdiction.
He was responding to media inquiries following a statement by the Quebec English School Boards Association that it would not reopen schools unless it was safe for staff and students to enter.
The QESBA released a statement late last week expressing the "collective position of our nine member boards on the reopening of schools to the Minister of Education.
"Our nine English school boards maintain that their priority is and always has been the health and safety of our students, staff and their families," the statement by QESBA President Dan Lamoureux says. "While no English school board will reopen any of its schools and centres earlier than the dates proposed by the Government of Quebec, the respective English school boards will decide if and when each of their schools and centres may reopen, once they determine that all the conditions required can be met in each instance.
“As of April 30, there are still far too many unknowns that compromise the ability of school boards to safely and effectively reopen schools," the statement adds. "Our assessment is that the implementation of these measures will vary significantly in different school boards and regions and may not even be possible in some areas. We are also convinced that the international health considerations cannot be met in many schools by the deadlines the government is imposing."
Lamoureux said the nine English school boards in Quebec "wish to respectfully remind the Government of Quebec and the Minister of Education that we continue to assert our legal and constitutional authority to control and manage our minority language school system and it remains our public responsibility to make the right decisions for our communities."
