Quebec Covid cases have risen to 4162. That’s a sharp 732 increase. Deaths have risen to 31 an increase of 6. The number hospitalized has gone up to 286 an increase of 51 with 82 in ICU an increase of 4. 5601 people are awaiting their test results . 63,378 people have tested negative.
Premier Legault underlined once again that the numbers are still a bit below projections and control is being maintained. He also said that certain materials will come into short supply in 7-10 days but they are in the pipeline to Quebec already. He highlighted that the rise of only 4 in ICU was lower than projected and is a positive indicator.
