Deputy Premier Geneviève Guilbeault gave the daily Quebec briefing today. The numbers showed a stabilization in the rise of cases. Additionally, the rate of hospitalization and mortality are also showing stabilization and in percentage terms are considerably below most western jurisdictions. Quebec now has had 6997 cases, of which 2837 have been in Montreal and importantly the city has fallen below the 50% mark for Quebec cases. The number of hospitalizations is now at 478 with 130 in ICU, a rise of just 8 overnight. There have been 75 fatalities, just over 1% of total cases. Some 82,000 people with symptoms have tested negative reflecting an infection rate that remains at the 8% mark. Public Health director Dr. Horacio Arruda added that though current restrictions are “bearing fruit” we must “still remain vigilant and not lessen our efforts.” He also added that for the purposes of public health policy now considers that community spread is everywhere in Quebec. He did state that Quebec’s rates of hospitalization and mortality are well below the average. He credits part of that to the number of tests Quebec does which is considerably more than other jurisdictions on a per capita basis.
breaking
Quebec Covid update 04/04: Overnight data demonstrates stability in case increases
Beryl Wajsman
