In his daily briefing today Premier Legault reported that there had been an increase of 907 cases bringing the Quebec total to 5518. 58 more people have been hospitalized bringing that total to 365. Of this number 96 are in ICU an increase of 14. 3 more Quebecers have died bringing the total to 36. 69,024 people have tested negative.
The Premier also announced that he had sent new guidelines to police telling them to be “less tolerant” of those not respecting social distancing guidelines and said that fines would run from $1000 to $6000.
