Quebec assistance for caregivers

The province is delivering on its promise to increase support for caregivers with an announcement by the Minister for Seniors Marguerite Blais of a $10 million program to enhance services offered directly to caregivers.
“This additional investment is consistent with the work underway to develop Quebec’s first policy for caregivers. We are committed to better meeting the needs of caregivers, and the government is making it a priority throughout Quebec” said Blais.
The funds will be distributed and paid across all health and social services facilities in Quebec to enhance respite services, psychosocial support, presence-monitoring, information, training, troubleshooting and more. According to a government statement, in Quebec, one-quarter of the population aged 15 and over, or some 1,675,000 people, is considered a close caregiver.
The package is distributed across Quebec, with the Laval integrated health and social services network (CIUSSS) allotted $476,200, and six Montreal institutions receiving $2.05 million, including the five Montreal CIUSSS: Ouest ($316,000) Centre-Ouest ($360,400) Centre-Sud ($281,300) Nord ($463,200) and Est ($620,500), along with the Clinique communautaire de Pointe-St-Charles ($15,400)
In Laval, Sainte-Rose MNA Christopher Skeete called it great news that will “help increase the various services available to people in our region who are dedicated to caring for a loved one. I am very sensitive to their situation. Our government is committed to making a real difference in the quality of life for caregivers, and this announcement demonstrates that we are acting.”
The new policy will be finalized in the spring and will be followed by an inter-departmental government action plan that includes concrete and diverse measures to ensure an appropriate response to caregiver needs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.