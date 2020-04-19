Quartier Cavendish COVID-19 test centre closes, JGH centre opens

The COVID-19 CIUSSS West Central test centre at Quartier Cavendish in Côte St. Luc closed Thursday and a new test centre at the Jewish General Hospital opened April 15.
As of April 14, there were 270 COVID-19 cases in Côte St. Luc.
Some observers had pointed out in recent weeks that they did not see too many people being tested at the shopping centre, formerly called Cavendish Mall.
The City of CSL pointed out on the CSL Ideas Facebook page that according to the CIUSSS West Central, "the criteria from Quebec to get tested changed on April 2 'to give priority in screening to those who are at risk of becoming hospitalized, those who develop complications after becoming infected, and those who occupy key roles in fighting the disease in Quebec.'" We had heard 50-70 people a day were tested.
Côte St. Luc councillor Mike Cohen reported on his mikecohen.ca blog that the Cavendish test centre "was not that well utilized. You had to make an appointment and be tested in your car.
"As CIUSSS West Central Montreal officials maintain, the JGH location has the advantage of being centrally located and easily accessible for most of the people in the catchment area," he wrote. "It also offers distinct advantages in terms of continuity of care, especially for patients who need to be hospitalized."
Cohen added that the Cavendish location had been "deemed necessary earlier on in the pandemic, particularly with the return of the snowbirds.
"Officials believe that it is less necessary now and wish to point out that in recent days very few people have taken advantage of the service. In any event, anyone who could have used the Cavendish service will be invited to go to the assessment clinic, which will offer a more comprehensive medical evaluation and treatment."
Cohen wrote that the biggest local concern "must be our seniors at locales such as the King David Residence and Maimonides Hospital, where there are seven and three confirmed cases respectively of COVID-19.
"We can only hope and pray this does not spread further in these institutions. It underlines the need for staff to be tested. Thus far [as of April 14], other senior homes in our neighbourhood appear to be virus free."
