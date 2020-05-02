QPAT not on board with provincial go ahead to restart schools

"Announcing a deadline two to three weeks away and then telling schools and schools boards to do the rest is not a plan,” said Heidi Yetman.
The president of QPAT (Quebec Provincial Association of Teachers) was responding to the provincial government’s desire to reopen elementary schools for May 11th or 19th, depending on the school’s territory.
“It is nearly the end of that first week and the Ministry has not given more real answers in that time. Some schools and boards now only have one week left to plan everything,” Yetman said.
The association is not on board with the ministry of education’s idea, citing in a release that the ministry’s “ lack of a plan to re-open schools that properly takes the safety of everyone into account and is repeating its view that school buildings should remain closed until the fall.”
The association is concerned that there are too many unanswered questions from the ministry regrading safety and staff for students noting “social distancing is unrealistic for younger children and 15 children in each classroom will make it impossible.
“In addition, implementing protocols such as proper hand washing will not happen in schools that have insufficient functioning equipment such as sinks or that are understaffed.”
"Schools will need to reopen but Quebec and the school system are not ready,” Yetman said.
Schools that share services, like buses for transportation, “will prove to be a logistical nightmare.”
“These are only a few of the issues that simply cannot be properly addressed in only one or two weeks,” Yetman said. “We need to ensure the health and safety of our students and the adults that care for them.”
Some of the provincial government’s return to school initiatives will be non compulsory, a protection zone installed for bus drivers, limiting the number of 15 students per class and the closure of non essential common areas.
