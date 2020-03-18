If you or a loved one are afflicted, you know what a ragweed allergy can do to your quality of life in Montreal. Ragweed (Ambrosia artemisiifolia) is the most common cause of seasonal allergies in northeastern North America, its pollen responsible for 50-90 percent of hay fever cases, affecting almost one in six Quebec adults.
Thanks to the pollen of the innocuous-looking annual that grows in sunny patches, along sidewalks, and vacant or unkempt land, months of sore throats, watery eyes, itchy noses and out-of-control sneezing await thousands of Montrealers each year, especially ramping up by August.
Climate change increases the quantities and allergenic potential of ragweed pollen, according to Health Canada, and stopping its spread can simply require pulling the plant out of the ground before it seeds in summer, and regular mowing. That’s why the Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce borough has brought back its Anti-Achoo Squad to rid the community of the harmful plant.
The borough awarded a $100,000 contract to Société environnementale de Côte-des-Neiges (SOCENV) last week, the same organization that carried out the 2018 and 2019 ragweed elimination programs in the borough.
The 2020 Ragweed Control Project will see a team of ragweed fighter uproot plants and introduce competitive vegetation cover in parks, vacant lots, community gardens, public roads, and other borough properties, and parts of private land along public roads. Additionally, several local institutional and commercial partners will participate in the plan by following guidelines for the best times to uproot and mow ragweed and help control the proliferation.
The program runs until December, with the bulk of the funding – $66,053 – coming from the Ministry of Health and Social Services as part of its Climate Change Action Plan. The 2018 campaign saw 485,507 ragweed plants uprooted and recycled into compost.
Last year, the squad visited 240 km of streets, 30 parks, and all public spaces to uproot more than 1.3 million plants. Studies show the importance of continuing interventions to uproot ragweed three years in a row.
For ragweed information visit www.quebec.ca/en/homes-and-housing/healthy-living-environment/identifying-and-limiting-the-presence-of-ragweed/
