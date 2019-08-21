Province's first all-electric city bus rolls up

The Société de transport de Laval (STL) unveiled Quebec’s first battery-electric city bus with a range of 250 km, which will be used for testing and validation ahead of the 2020 entry into service of the province’s first all-electric bus line.
The 100-percent-electric bus line will comprise 10 such vehicles, acquired as part of the largest contract for electric-bus production ever awarded in Quebec. The STL initiated the project to procure 10 40-foot slow-charge electric buses in collaboration with the Association du transport urbain du Québec (ATUQ). The Société de transport de Montréal (STM) participated in the call for tenders with an order of 30 additional buses.
Procurement of the buses was made possible thanks to $9.6 million in financial assistance from the provincial and federal governments.
“The addition of this all-electric bus to the STL network perfectly embodies the essential shift in direction that we must make,” said Quebec Transport Minister François Bonnardel, adding, “I hope this initiative will have a ripple effect on other transit authorities in Quebec.”
Besides reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 70 to 80 tonnes a year, the electric bus will offer transit users a smoother and quieter ride. It has a range of 250 km and will be charged overnight at the STL garage; this type of vehicle will therefore guarantee service flexibility for the transit authority. Canadian-based New Flyer Industries Canada ULC has received the contract to manufacture the battery-electric buses for the STL, for summer 2020 delivery.
