I was no doubt among those in complete shock when news surfaced that prominent gastroenterologist Dr. Ernest Seidman had passed away.
In his decades of work in the field of Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Dr. Seidman had a steady influence on so many people in the field worldwide. An international symposium on gastroenterology in his honour which I attended less than two years ago, at the McGill University Health Centre (MUHC) brought that point home loud and clear.
Dr. Seidman was the author of over 275 original, peer-reviewed articles and more than 85 chapters and reviews. In addition, he was the co-inventor of the thiopurine drug metabolite test and was considered the founder of therapeutic drug monitoring for IBD. He was very proud of the McGill IBD Centre of Excellence at the Montreal General Hospital, which he still presided over. Just a few weeks ago he was front and center as the co-chair of a highly successful fundraising event with Lorne Mayers. I spoke to him during cocktails and remarked how good he looked. Ernie had suffered a number of setbacks over the last few years, but he persevered and was finally back seeing patients and conducting his groundbreaking research.
They say that everyone is replaceable but the passing of Dr. Seidman leaves a huge void.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.