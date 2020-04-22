Premier Legault today officially asked Ottawa for 1000 troops to help in the CHSLD crisis. Ottawa can send troops only when asked by a province. The Premier underlined that these soldiers will be helping with support not with direct medical tasks. He underscored that out of Quebec’s 1134 Covid-related deaths 85% have died in some 80 CHSLDs out of 2600 in Quebec. 93 more Covid-related deaths were recorded since yesterday. While the rate of increase of new cases has generally stabilized and plateaued, hospitalizations and ICU admissions continue to drop. Quebec has now recorded 20,965 positive cases and some 157,000 have tested megative. Both M. Legault and Public Health Director Arruda stressed again that the situation is “under control with numbers under projections” Allowing for the reopening of the exonomy. The Premier also reported that next week the government’s plan for gradual opening of schools and businesses will be rolled out. He noted that parents who are uncomfortable will not be forced to send their children to school. Dr. Arruda added that if people want to wear masks they may, but that masks were not a replacement for hygiene and distancing and cautioned also that they are not a guarantee against catching the virus.
