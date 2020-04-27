On Monday, Premier Legault announced that primary schools and daycares outside of the Metropolitan Community of Montreal will reopen May 11th. For Montreal and the north and south shores of the city, primary schools and daycares will open May 19th. Quebec high schools, CEGEPs and universities will remain closed until September 1st. He repeated that attendance was not obligatory and will be at the choice of parents.
One of the reasons the Premier noted for not opening the high schools and colleges is that many of those students take public transport and it would be difficult to maintain social distance guidelines in public transit. There will be a limit of 15 students per class Quebec is preparing a broader plan to offer instruction out of the classroom to high school students.
The Premier stressed that this move was important for the welfare of the students particularly for those with learning difficulties. He said that they cannot be left without instruction for six months. They could fall behind too drastically. Another reason to return primary school students is that medical authorities agree that the risks for those that young are “minimal.” The Premier added, “Life has to go on. The medical and hospital situations have stabilized. Children need social interaction. And our society needs to develop some natural immunity.”
The Premier concluded with the following caution, “If the situation continues as stable as today — and only if — then the schools will be open. School attendance will not be obligatory. If the numbers change in the next few days we will adjust the schedule. Our plan is always governed by prudence, prudence and more prudence.” Mr. Legault also said people must have the courage to start going out while maintaining social distance guidelines.
On Tuesday, accompanied by Economy Minister Pierre Fitzgibbon, the Premier also announced that three areas of commerce will be the first to reopen over the next few weeks. Any retail business with a door that opens to the street, construction and manufacturing. Shopping centers and office towers will stay closed.The businesses that open must respect social distancing measures.
Retailers everywhere in Quebec except for the Greater Montreal area can open May 4th. In the GMA they can open May 11. Manufacturers in all areas of Quebec including Montreal can open on May 11. Manufacturers who have 50 employees or less can operate at full capacity. Manufacturers who have more than 50 employees can have 50 employees plus half of the balance.If all goes well, Minister Fitzgibbon said, then manufacturers can go to full employee capacity on May 25. Construction can resume at full employee capacity on May 11. He also announced that for the full month of May all large stores will remain closed on Sundays. Local groceries, pharmacies and gas stations will be open.
