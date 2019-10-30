Pot leads youth hospitalizations for substance use

Cannabis and alcohol are the leading cause of hospitalisation for substance use among Canadian youth.
According to a report from the Canadian Institute for Health Information (CIHI), last year more than 23,500 Canadians ages 10 to 24 were hospitalized for overdoses, withdrawal symptoms, injuries caused by intoxication, chronic conditions and substance-induced psychoses that require mental health treatment. Pot was documented in nearly 40 percent of these admissions.
Among youth hospitalized for harm related to cannabis, 81 percent received care for a concurrent mental health condition. Younger people were twice as likely to have a documented mental health diagnosis, compared with people age 25 and older, with conditions including mood disorders, schizophrenia and anxiety disorders, among others.
Hospitalisation rates varied by province and territory and were higher for youth living in lower-income or rural and remote areas. In Quebec, some 354 youth per 100,000 residents were admitted for harm from substance abuse, about 2 percent below the Canadian average of 364, but 38 percent higher for cannabis use. The Northwest Territories had the highest rates in all categories (1755).
Among those aged 12 to 16, hospitalisation rates were higher for females than for males. However, rates were higher for males in the 19-plus age group, possibly related to the patterns and types of substance use, differences in physiology, and coexisting mental health conditions, but for both sexes, hospitalisation rates for substance use increased with age, alcohol taking up a much larger share. Among those aged 25 and older, cannabis is associated with only 11 percent of cases compared to alcohol’s 58 percent. Among females, rates rise steeply between 12 and 16, peaking in the mid-20s. Among males, rates of hospitalisation rise throughout the teen years and continue to rise into the early 30s and is consistent with higher rates of cannabis use (36 percent versus 27 percent).
“Cannabis and alcohol are the most commonly used substances among Canadian youth. Every day, 65 youth are hospitalised for substance use and this is only the tip of the iceberg,” said Jean Harvey of the CIHI Population Health Initiative. “We’re also seeing high rates of mental health conditions with harms related to substance use. Mental health conditions typically appear during adolescence and our report highlights the need for comprehensive, integrated and coordinated mental health and addictions services for youth.”
To read the report visit www.cihi.ca/sites/default/files/document/hsu-youth-report-2019-en-web.pdf
