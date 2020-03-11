Montreal police are seeking potential victims of a man who allegedly impersonated a police officer to carry out a series of sexual assaults on women in Montreal.
Mohamad Abdool Koheealle, aged 34, is facing 18 criminal charges including sexual assault, solitary confinement, possession of a deadly weapon and impersonating a police officer. Police claim that they have reason to believe that there may be more victims that have yet to come forward.
According to police, Koheealle, a dark-haired man with brown eyes measuring 5’9” tall and weighing 165 lbs. is alleged to have falsely presented himself as a police officer with the intent to sexually assault women. They believe that the series of assaults began in the summer of 2019 in the Saint-Laurent and Ahuntsic-Cartierville boroughs of Montreal.
According to provincial police protocols; when several victims are identified, a unified command structure which allows police services to collaborate called the Serial Crime Investigation Management Structure (GECS) is deployed in order to enable officers to quickly identify serial predators in the province.
Police urge any person who was or who knows someone who may have been a victim of Koheealle’s pattern of sexual assaults to contact 911 emergency services or to present themselves to their local police station to issue an official complaint.
