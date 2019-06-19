Police operation nabs car thieves in St. Laurent

Three suspects were arrested earlier this year for numerous car thefts in St. Laurent, according to the monthly report presented by SPVM Station 7 at the June St. Laurent council meeting.
According to the report, there had been a wave of car thefts perpetrated in various parking areas of St. Laurent.
"The investigation identified three suspects connected to another [car theft ring] targeting mainly 2016 to 2019 year different models of Hondas and Acuras," the report adds. "Observations made at the homes of these suspects and [of their movements] including catching them in the act of stealing various vehicles."
The report points out that the suspects were arrested April 18 and police discovered where they hid the stolen vehicles. The suspects' homes were also searched, and tools that aided in the thefts were discovered. The vehicles recovered were worth a total of $300,000.
"The suspects were charged with a total of 56 counts for conspiracy, theft, receiving, and possession of the burglary tools. With these arrests, 22 vehicle theft incidents related to these three suspects were resolved in the borough."
