Pick up some hardy plants and some gardening tips this Saturday as Éco-quartier NDG and Prevention CDN-NDG are holding the 10th edition perennial plant exchange from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Somerled Park.
Residents are invited to register for the event, which promotes both the benefits of ecological gardening and the use of perennials plants that are suited to Montreal’s climate. Perennials are a better ecological choice than annuals since they require transport only once, receive fewer chemical treatments and can be divided to form more plants. Participants are invited to exchange their perennials as well as receive advice about sustainable gardening maintenance.
To register call 514-486-2727 or visit https://www.facebook.com/events/632864040560727/
