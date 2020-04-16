Premier Legault announced today that plans for ending the isolation are moving ahead. “We’re going to start with opening businesses. We want to do it in a gradual and intelligent fashion. This will be done with all the guidelines that Dr.Arruda has given us. We will be able to tell you more in the coming days,” he said. Hospitalizations have fallen to 5% of those testing positive.
The Premier said that these measures were now possible because of the decrease in hospitalizations and ICU confinements and also in the rise in the recovery rate with 2841 people having recovered from Covid and that number increased by 350 overnight. He said the situation was, “still under control.” The number of deaths increased more than usual since yesterday because of the cases being discovered in seniors homes and CHSLDs further to the investigations that began on the weekend.
The Premier was gratified that some 2000 doctors had answered his plea for help filling positions in seniors residences. In addition he said, there are 150 members of the Canadian Forces ready to come in. He also reported that schools will not reopen in the short-term.
There have been 15,857 people who have tested positive for Covid while some 132,714 have tested negative. 1018 people have been hospitalized while 209 are in ICU. The ICU number continues to drop and fell by 9 overnight. 630 have succumbed to the virus.
In other Covid-related news, the CIUSSS West-Central Montreal announced that it has opened a new designated COVID-19 Assessment Clinic in trailers situated in the Pavilion H parking lot of the Jewish General Hospital, at 5790 Côte-des-Neiges Road. The Clinic, run by family doctors who practice in the West-Central Montreal area and staff members of the Frontline Integrated Services Directorate, will operate by appointment only. Finally in New York, Governor Andrew Cuomo while repeating that the situation is stabilizing and the hospitals are not “under pressure” has decided to extend the lockdown to May 15th.
