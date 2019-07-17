Pizza Pita responds to measles alert

The Pizza Pita restaurant on Décarie Blvd. last week responded to a recent alert that someone with measles had been on their premises on June 26 between 4 and 6 p.m.
A similar measles alert had been released regarding someone with the illness having visited Carrefour Laval and other Laval locations, also on June 26.
On their Facebook page, Pizza Pita reps acknowledged the measles outbreak alert.
“We have spoken with Health Canada and they confirmed that only someone that had been on our premises at that particular time and had never been vaccinated needed to be apprehensive during the following two weeks,” the posting adds. “If, as of today (July 10) that person is fine, then there is no further need for concern.”
The posting further says that “Pizza Pita takes pride in the cleanliness of our store, but this was unfortunately something that was not in our hands to avoid.
“To date, thank G-d we have not heard that anyone was affected by this incident.”
