Parking Day in St. Laurent

The VertCité team in St. Laurent marked Parking Day Sept. 20 by "appropriating a parking space in front of its premises on Décarie Boulevard to sell fresh fruits and vegetables," the borough announced. "This initiative is part of the worldwide movement known as Parking Day, which attempts to create, through artistic or playful interventions, a critical debate on the development and allocation of parking spaces in urban areas.
The St. Laurent announcement explains that the recent initiative "is in keeping with the borough's desire to raise awareness of environmental issues such as the benefits of using public and active transportation.
"In addition, St. Laurent is organizing the Eco-Citizens' Rendez-Vous at the Sports Complex on October 26, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. This major event, rallying residents together, aims to provide concrete tools to adopt eco-responsible habits on a daily basis and thereby contribute toward preserving the environment, while improving their own quality of life and health."
