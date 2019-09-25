Hampstead Mayor William Steinberg reached a new level of urgency in his latest letter calling on town residents to ensure that 5781-5783 Côte St. Luc Road, where many vulnerable people live, is demolished and replaced with a 10-storey luxury rental apartment building.
The letter states that residents have an opportunity to make Hampstead “much better with no tax increases.” Steinberg refers to the proposed CSL Road project as the most important since the town’s golf course was replaced with single family homes, decades ago.
“If it is approved, it will start the ball rolling on the revitalization of CSL Road,” Steinberg wrote. “If it is rejected, potential developers will vanish and seek better investment opportunities elsewhere.”
Steinberg referred to his involvement in the demerger battle, getting cochlear implant surgery to Montreal and calling Quebec’s Bill 21 religious symbols law ethnic cleansing “not with a gun but with a law,” as other examples of how he is “fighting for the good of Hampstead.”
The Mayor enclosed a petition with his letter and wrote that if 1,004 signatures are received by a Sept. 30 deadline, there will be no register from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 2 at the Adessky Community Centre in Hampstead Park.
Steinberg added that if 212 residents sign the register on Oct. 2, there will be a referendum, which will be decided by a majority of voters and “will cost the town $50,000.”
Sharon Hyman, who lives in one of the apartments on Côte St. Luc Road, circulated Steinberg’s letter on Facebook.
“Mayor William Steinberg is not even trying to pretend anymore that he cares about the tenants of Hampstead, where he took an oath of office to serve all constituents, not just the wealthy,” she wrote. “Here is a letter being circulated in which the mayor tells homeowners how they can avoid tax increases — by supporting a project in which affordable housing is demolished.
“In a year in which Hampstead homeowners saw their property [valuations] increase [for the average single-family homes] by [23.6] percent, the Mayor still thinks he is doing good by pushing a project which will involve evicting the elderly, lower income children, families and newer Canadians, in one of the richest neighbourhoods in Canada, in the middle of an affordable housing crisis,” she added.
Hyman also took note of Steinberg’s reference to Bill 21 as a form of ethnic cleansing.
“What sickens me most is how he seems so concerned about ‘ethnic cleansing,’ yet shows no concern whatsoever for what amounts to the ‘economic cleansing’ of his own town,” the resident wrote “The whole thing makes me weep.”
Hyman’s Facebook post resulted in some 130 comments as of Sept. 18, mostly negative against the Mayor.
“Am I missing something here?” wrote one poster. “How the heck is evicting lower income [tenants] a good thing?!?
“Worst. Communication. Ever.,” wrote another poster.
•••
As this story was being written, The Suburban received a statement from developers Mitchell Abrahams and Mitchell Moss regarding the proposed project. The two say they have been going door-to-door presenting their petition to avoid a register and referendum.
“We are pleased to report that we are well advanced in reaching our objective of securing the support of the majority of eligible voters,” the developers wrote. “One of the frequent questions that we receive at the door is about our relocation plan for our existing tenants. We want you to know that two weeks ago we advised residents that we have extended their right to stay in their apartment by two months until Jan. 31, 2021 if our project is approved before November 30th. As a result, they will have had up to 16 months to find a new home.
“We also wish to point out that we have an agreement with two large landlords in the area to give priority to our tenants when vacant apartments in their portfolios become available. Furthermore, we are setting aside five apartments in our new building for our current tenants at a 15 percent discount to market rates.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.