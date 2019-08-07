As words like haberdashery and sartorial more frequently pepper today’s male vernacular, and facial hair has reclaimed its place in the pantheon of virility and style, more than a few enterprising minds have capitalized on the new interest in men’s coiffure. The centrality of social media in the lives of a whole generation discovering their own hirsute selves are driving more men than ever to the barber’s chair, a chin full of whiskers for a look full of attitude.
Enter Les Barbares, a chain of old school-new cool barbershops offering super-stylish ambiance, highly trained, experienced and chill barbers, and an online reservation system that makes indulging a whim or a last-minute cut or shave a breeze.
The brainchild of partners Mathieu Courtemanche and Dominic Renzetti, the barbershop chain now counts five locations after launching in Sainte-Rose four years ago.
What sets Les Barbares apart? “I think pretty much everything,” says Renzetti. “It’s our total concept; treatments, old school techniques. We’re probably more friendly than the typical hair salon these days,” and the brand he says, just oozes cool. “Every time you visit one of our shops it’s a little show, every little aspect, the experience is really different from our competitors.”
Even with the vintage decor and antique accents, that brand is nursed lovingly through social media, which has a huge impact with those who opt to set up a cut online i.e. their target market. “We are everywhere, online, radio, TV, we really put ourselves out there.”
And it’s all at a reasonable price: “One of the things is we are really accessible to all,” with a wash, full precision cut and straight razor hot-towel shave starting at $38. Les Barbares loyal client list includes a lot of guys 25-45, families, kids, older gentlemen and many women, making for an eclectic clientele.
Les Barbares also sells their own line of products online and in-store, including a cheeky line of refreshing, hydrating beard oils with a blend of essential oils and fragrances for your every mood and profile; from the Old Pork (makes whiskers shine and calms the nerves) to the Hangover (keeps insects at bay and is an aphrodisiac).
Whether you’re rocking a mop or a clean tight crop up top, or your chin hides behind a tiny pinch or a full Jerry Garcia, from the classic buzz to the trendier ‘dos, Les Barbares gets it. “All our barbers know what’s hot. They know face shapes and looks; ask them what you want or just let them go with it.”
Tucked into, like most businesses along this stretch of Curé Labelle south of Sainte-Rose boulevard, an old home near Laval’s northern border and the bridge to Rosemère, the flagship location counts nine busy barber chairs and an equally busy women’s salon.
“If you never tried it, you should go to live the experience of an old barbershop,” said Sainte-Rose city councillor Virginie Dufour, a loyal client who’s proudly watched the company grow form tis first steps, albeit a bit frustrated that it’s harder to get an appointment now with her favourite. “I find it impressive how they use the internet to get more efficient (online rendez-vous) and to sell their products developed with their own branding. They also use social media in a very clever way to sell their concept.”
That online reservation system is a great tool says Renzetti, as staying engaged with clientele helps appointments stay current, and creates a growing database for scheduling, marketing and more, all the while “tracking the return on our investment.”
“It’s easy to look good today with all the options” he says, “as men don’t opt for as many treatments as women” in terms of hair and colour and more. And with affordable prices, it’s also easier than ever to stay looking good. Check out a Friday, when 150 men can easily fill those chairs ensuring they look good for the weekend.
Les Barbares welcomes all from age 3 to 103 “but it really depends on the kid. Some are 2 and stay still the entire time while some are 5 and it’s almost impossible!”
The concept, the look, the buzz all helped make the name soar. “Six months after we opened in Laval we were really booming,” he said, and quickly set up shop in south shore La Prairie, and before we knew it our brand just skyrocketed.”
Indeed, as Les Barbares are now at the gates….of Sainte-Rose, La Prairie, Saint-Jerome, Valleyfield and Saint-Hilaire, and probably coming to a ‘burg near you..
Check’em out at https://lesbarbares.ca/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.