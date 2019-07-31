The band Oktopus played at Alexis Nihon Park in St. Laurent July 17, as part of the borough’s Summer Celebrations. The octet, which “offers a resolutely unique Classico-Balkan klezmer, conquered the crowd with a heterogeneous blend of Eastern European melodies, great classical compositions and Quebec songs,” a borough statement says. The Summer Celebrations take place until Aug. 29. Pictured are councillors Aref Salem (third from left), Jacques Cohen, (fifth from left); and Francesco Miele, (second from right), with members of Oktopus.
Oktopus in St. Laurent
Joel Goldenberg
