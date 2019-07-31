Oktopus plays St. Laurent
Martin Alarie Photo

The band Oktopus played at Alexis Nihon Park in St. Laurent July 17, as part of the borough’s Summer Celebrations. The octet, which “offers a resolutely unique Classico-Balkan klezmer, conquered the crowd with a heterogeneous blend of Eastern European melodies, great classical compositions and Quebec songs,” a borough statement says. The Summer Celebrations take place until Aug. 29. Pictured are councillors Aref Salem (third from left), Jacques Cohen, (fifth from left); and Francesco Miele, (second from right), with members of Oktopus.

~Joel Goldenberg

