October is Pink

As fall rolls up, too fast for some, slow for others, the leaves turn a wondrous gorgeous palette of hues.
Come late October, well October, that’s all Pink.
Pink in the City is hosting their signature Masquerade Ball Casino Royale 2019 in collaboration with the MUHC Foundation later this month, the charity dinner raising funds for the Breast Clinic of the Royal Victoria Hospital on October 25 at Laval’s Embassy Plaza.
In its 13th year the non-profit organization continues to grow in depth and breadth with supporters from all points of Greater Montreal, and a reach far beyond the immediate.
Raising to date $950,000 to provide substantial support for research, medical equipment and wellness services, Pink in the City’s impact delves deep into the lives and futures of breast cancer survivors and warriors, the swanky events offering all of the glitz, flavours, style and sounds of the season’s hottest social events, but with an addition item on the menu: Wellness.
From sponsor donations (Mr. Puffs has a special Pink series) and silent auctions, to fashion shows and straight-up appeals for support, Pink has excelled at leveraging community will in service of the greatest need: the clinic’s Wellness Centre, which provides the necessary support and care for patients at all stages in their journey, and every effort helps bring services such as kinesiologists, sex therapy, physiotherapy and nutrition closer to reality for patients.
Hospitals all provide quality care, it’s true: but as medicine becomes more proficient at battling the disease, it may still lag behind in healing the patient. But it's excellent care that the community rightly wants, but that can only be provided through the efforts between care providers, patients, family members and the community, and it all began with an 11-year-old boy shaving his head to help those who needed it.
When Lawrence Vourtzoumis first shed his locks for a few bucks, he didn’t know what lay in store. What began with some haircuts and local comedy nights grew into a swanky Laval gala, fashion shows, and a plethora of fundraising initiatives throughout the year, with the accompanying message from breast cancer survivors, the Pink Ambassadors, “that there is a beautiful life after diagnosis.”
The now-renowned cake designer and owner of the Mile End Patisserie Lawrence V, his two older brothers and parents Bobby, and the tour de force President of Pink in the City, Denise, have taken the effort and made it soar.
This year’s Gala sports a Casino Royale theme, blending excitement and allure of Monte Carlo and style inspired by James Bond. Great food and drinks, a silent auction, giveaways, and sensational entertainment to dance the night away with Pocketful of Soul, Roulette and Blackjack tables, and a live auction hosted by Virgin Radio’s Lee Haberkorn.
For information visit www.pinkinthecity.ca or contact 514-928-6184.
