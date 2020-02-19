As of this Wednesday, it’s been little over a week since the R.C.M.P. moved in to dismantle three blockades along the MorrisWest Forest Service Road that runs through the Wet’suwet’en territory in northern British Columbia. The tribe’s elders had decided that they don’t want pipelines or any kind of project that could possible contaminate both land and water on their territory.
The confrontations started when BC Premier John Horgan decided to add his government’s support behind the construction of the 670 kilometre-long Coastal Gas Link (CGL) pipeline project, a $6.6 billion dollar project that’s already being hailed as the largest single private-sector investment in Canadian history. As the new pipeline is expected to transport natural gas from Dawson Creek to an outlet near the Kitimat harbour where it’s to be sold and shipped to assorted Asian markets, web-borne documents indicate that the pipeline is also going to cut through the entire Wet’suwet’en territory on its way to the oceanside terminal.
CGL has been negotiating with assorted indigenous communities since 2012, and the pipeline has been approved by some 20 First Nations Band councils – including five of the six councils of the Wet’suwet’en nation. However, the nation’s hereditary chiefs claim that band councils are only responsible for territory within their own reserve, their law indicates that the councils have no jurisdiction over the entire nation. The hereditary chiefs claim to have never consented to the pipeline’s construction because they believe the project will pose a risk to the land, their water and their way of life.
However, on December 31, 2019, the BC Supreme Court granted CGL an ‘expanded’ injunction that allowed them to access the land and move anyone and everyone out of the way of the projected pipeline. Following the court’s decision, the tribe’s elders issued the company an eviction notice because the company was violating traditional Wet’suwet’en law. In order to enforce their decision, the tribe also built three blockades along the road in order to block the company’s access to the land. On the 6th of February, during the early hours of the morning, heavily armed RCMP officers dressed in tactical gear moved in on the first blockade and arrested the first six of 21 people who would be arrested during similar raids over the next two days.
As pictures of the arrests tore their way through social media, it only took a few hours before demonstrations began to stop traffic while barricades began to be thrown up on railroad tracks across the nation. Ten days later, much of the nation’s multi-billion dollar railroad infrastructure is still effectively paralysed because of a protest that’s already caused millions of dollars worth of assorted commercial damage throughout the nation.
“These protesters, these activists may have the luxury of spending days at a time at a blockade, but they need to check their privilege and let people whose job depends on the railway system ...do their job,” said Conservative leader Andrew Scheer.
Following last weekend’s meeting with protest leaders near the Tyendinaga Mohawk community located near one of the critical blockades that’s closed down the busy Montreal – Toronto rail link, Canadian Indigenous Services Minister Marc Miller took the initiative when he agreed to sit down for talks that were “...sometimes painful” but that “...some progress” had been made on issues that mattered to both parties. While police are keeping a close eye on the protest, reports indicate that Prime Minister Trudeau is also working with closely with his ministers in order to deal with the issue that could easily take a turn for the worse. Local Mohawk leader Kenneth Deer said that the barricades will come down -including that on the Candiac line — when the Wet’suwet’en elders have come to some kind of an agreement with CGL and the government.
“When they (the Wet’suwet’en elders) are satisfied, they can say ‘Thank you for your support, and you can take the barricades down now’,” he said, “...because it’s not up to us to take down those barricades.”
