New traffic, new controls

The Town of Mount Royal has seen big changes in traffic flow and volume on its territory and is responding with new traffic calming measures to reduce the speed of vehicles travelling on its residential streets.
The growing use of smartphones, navigation apps and real-time data is changing traffic patterns in TMR, with drivers who once would never opt to meander through the town’s warren of side streets now do so regularly.
To discourage this traffic and reduce its speed, the town is installing 10 four-season speed bumps at various strategic locations, a process that began last weekend and will be gradually expanded. Bumps will be installed on road corridors particularly affected by the recent rise in traffic on both sides (east and west) of the town. Installation work may not be completed until the return of better weather in the spring.
The areas affected by significant increases in traffic include Dieppe, Caledonia and Saint-Clare streets, as commuters seek a shortcut between Jean-Talon and Graham. Several other areas of the city face similar issues, and the response plan focuses on all problem areas. The traffic calming measures will be even more welcome when work to replace the Cornwall Bridge begins in April.
View the map: www.ville.mont-royal.qc.ca/sites/default/files/documents/dos_danes_speed_bump.pdf
