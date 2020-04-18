New Look's St. Laurent factory producing protective eyewear

The Quebec-based eyewear company New Look has been producing, at its St. Laurent factory, and shipping nearly 1,500 pairs of protective eyewear for health care professionals, in response to a call from the Quebec government during the COVID-19 crisis.
"We are proud to be able to participate in the collective effort during the pandemic," stated Antoine Amiel, president of the New Look Vision Group. "We were able to quickly adjust the process in our St. Laurent factory, which normally produces ophthalmic glasses, to meet government demand for safety glasses. If necessary, we will make other resources available to the government to produce additional protective eyewear."
The company also delivered "many prescription safety glasses as part of its priority emergency service for hospital workers across Canada.
"New Look professionals remain available to hospital staff from the various regions of Quebec who wish to adapt protective eyeglasses to their prescription," company officials added.
