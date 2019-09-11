The New Hope Senior Citizens’ Centre is celebrating more than four decades of an incredible journey serving seniors in the city’s west end.
For 40 years, New Hope has been providing programming and food services for seniors in and around the borough of N.D.G. and New Hope is inviting the entire community to look back at what a group of six seniors started in 1979.
“If only they could have foreseen what their one day a week of social activities, so many years ago would become,” says executive director Gerry Lafferty. “It is truly something to celebrate.”
New Hope is holding a wine and cheese event this Thursday, September 12 at 6 p.m., with guest speakers, live music and a look back at New Hope history.
For information call (514) 484-0425 x. 224 or email glafferty@videotron.ca
