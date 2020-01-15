The English Parents’ Committee Association (EPCA) elected a new executive during its Annual General Assembly last Saturday in Montreal.
Board members representing their respective school board Parent Committees elected outgoing Vice-President and English Montreal School Board delegate Katherine Korakakis as President, and Sir Wilfrid Laurier School Board delegate Ailsa Pehi as Vice-President. Pierre Masson of the Central Quebec School Board was elected Treasurer.
Korakakis succeeds Rhonda Boucher who served as President for four years, thanking her fellow directors for their confidence. “I look forward to meeting the challenges that lie ahead and working with the diverse and dedicated board members who are the voice of parent stakeholders in Quebec’s English public education network.”
Unlike the Quebec English School Boards Association, which represents schoolboards via councils comprised of elected and appointed commissioners – many with few, tenuous or no links at all to the school community – EPCA is a direct representation of Parent Committees with directors elected by fellow parents of children in English public schools.
For 10 years, Korakakis has been responsible for the development of entrepreneurial initiatives and projects under the auspices of the Quebec government’s Quebec Youth Entrepreneurship Challenge program. She has authored and co-authored guidebooks on entrepreneurship education and served on the boards of numerous non-profit organizations and serves as Vice-President of PME MTL Centre-Ouest and on the investment committees of PME MTL Centre and PME MTL Centre-Ouest.
A business and political consultant, Pehi is a former Sir Wilfrid Laurier school commissioner and currently serves as Vice-President of the Sir Wilfrid Laurier Foundation, and board Vice-President of the non-profit Centre d’Activités Récréatives et Educatives which serves Anglophone adults with physical disabilities.
With 16 delegates elected from eight English school board Parent Committees, EPCA has worked since 2009 with Quebec organizations and associations helping support parent committees and representing their interests to the Ministère de l'Éducation et de l'Enseignement supérieur.
