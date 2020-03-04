New classes for 4-year-olds announced

Quebec’s English public schools will start the next school year with 60 new kindergarten classes for 4-year-olds.
The non-compulsory Kindergarten classes for children from the age of 4 was made possible with the passage of Bill 5 last year and is being phased in gradually across the province. The Preschool Education Program is supposed to facilitate the global development of all children in that age bracket by offering them challenges adapted to their needs and interests in a context where the focus is on play.
While the first classes were offered to students in disadvantaged areas, all children in the appropriate age bracket are now eligible. The principle of universal access to kindergarten for 4-year-olds is intended to expand the range of educational services offered and to complement existing educational childcare services.
“Kindergarten for 4-year-olds will enable all children to develop their full potential and help identify students with special needs as early as possible” said Sainte Rose MNA and Parliamentary Assistant to the Premier for Relations with English-Speaking Quebecers Christopher Skeete. “I am delighted with the number of classes that have been added in the English school system. This is great news not only for parents but, first and foremost, for all the children who will benefit from this service, which is adapted to their age and level of development.”
In September a total of 171 classes will welcome kids into the English system, of a total 1,010 kindergarten classes for 4-year-olds across Quebec. The objective is to ensure that within five years all parents who wish to do so will be able to enroll their children in full-time kindergarten for 4-year-olds.
