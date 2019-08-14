New charging stations for Town

Owners of electric and hybrid vehicles in the Town of Mount Royal can now access two new public charging stations.
The 240-volt charging stations will be located in the parking lot between the arena and the municipal outdoor pool located on Dunkirk Road, and their introduction is part of the town’s objectives and orientations contained in its 2016-2020 Local Sustainable Development Plan.
“The deployment of electric charging stations on our territory represents another concrete gesture in favour of sustainable development for our community,” said Mayor Philippe Roy. The plan outlines TMR’s commitment to improving air quality and reducing greenhouse gases, in particular by encouraging the electrification of transport.
The stations are part of the Hydro-Québec initiative Circuit Électrique, comprised of some 1,500 charging stations in more than 240 cities and 17 regions in Quebec and Ontario.
For information visit https://lecircuitelectrique.com/welcome
