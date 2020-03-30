At his daily briefing today Premier Legault unveiled the new Covid numbers for Quebec. New cases took a sharp spike to 3440. 235 Quebecers are hospitalized, 78 in IcU and there were three more deaths bringing the total to 25. The Premier stressed that these numbers were still below the government’s models and that the situation was under control.
The Premier announced one new measure. All commercial enterprises will be closed every Sunday in April. The only exception will be depanneurs, gas stations, pharmacies and delivery restaurants. Mr. Legault said this was to give employees a chance to rest a bit and remain strong so that they themselves don’t get sick.
