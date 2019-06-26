Neil Drabkin is Conservative candidate for NDG-Westmount

Neil Drabkin, senior policy and legal advisor to former Multiculturalism and Citizenship Minister Gerry Weiner and a former federal candidate, will be challenging federal Liberal incumbent Marc Garneau in the NDG-Westmount riding.
The election takes place Oct. 21.
Drabkin is a lawyer and “president of a consulting firm that helps international companies establish and invest in Canada,” says the Conservative Party announcement. “He is also a political commentator... and was Chief of Staff to the Honourable Stockwell Day and the Honourable Joe Oliver in Prime Minister Stephen Harper’s government.”
“[Conservative leader] Andrew Scheer has the respected qualities of leadership and a clear vision for Canada that will make him a great Prime Minister,” stated Drabkin “That’s why I’m proud to be part of his team.”
“Neil is a determined and passionate man, who will undoubtedly be able to represent and defend the interests of the public with great rigour in the Parliament of Canada,” stated Quebec political lieutenant Alain Rayes.
Scheer stated that “Neil has an impressive track record, and I know he is ready to serve the constituents of Notre-Dame-de-Grâce-Westmount as a Member of Parliament.”
