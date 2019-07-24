NDG cops talk pedestrian safety

Montreal Police Station 11 is holding an information and prevention session on pedestrian safety next month.
As part of a summer response plan for pedestrian safety, the August 14 event at New Hope Senior Citizens’ Centre in N.D.G. will feature socio-community officers and the Station 11 road safety officer.
From 10:30 – 11:30 a.m., certain safety behaviors to be adopted regarding pedestrian safety will be presented along with discussion of some rules of the Quebec Highway Safety Code.
How do you know for sure if a motorist has seen you? If there are no pedestrian lights then how should you proceed? If you are concerned for a loved one who must make their way through a city rife with traffic, seasonally inaccessible bus stops, and perennial, often poorly monitored slap-dash construction zones, this session is for you.
New Hope Senior Citizens’ Centre is located at 6225 Godfrey ave.
