A series of meetings on the future of the Namur Metro-Hippodrome area in Côte des Neiges, some public and some by invitation, begins tonight, 7 p.m. Nov. 20 at the Ruby Foo’s Hotel, 7655 Decarie Blvd, with an information session, the Office de consultation publique de Montréal (OPCM) announced.
Côte St. Luc councillor Dida Berku strongly promoted, during this month’s CSL council meeting, the series of meetings and consults. Concerns have been expressed about potential much increased vehicle traffic from this and several other area projects, including the Westbury now under construction, the planned Royalmount megacentre and a potential Decarie Square redevelopment.
“Transportation and mobility in Côte St. Luc is always a concern for our residents, and I’m hoping we’ll soon be able to announce our own vision and transportation plan,” Berku said, adding that the OPCM consults are taking place in the meantime. “We definitely have a stake in how that whole area is developed, and how the transport and mobility of our residents are improved.”
The OPCM document points out that the City of Montreal “wants to redevelop the site of the old Hippodrome and the area surrounding the Namur Métro station.
The city “plans to transform them into a full, inclusive and carbon-neutral living environment, relying on active and public transportation,” the document says. “The area could include as many as 6,000 housing units. The consultation will make it possible to better understand the expectations and needs of citizens and local players to develop a common vision for the future neighbourhood.
“The results of the consultation will be used by the City of Montreal to prepare an overall plan for redeveloping the area.”
Opinions will be solicited on: “green innovations to be implemented, the creation of a new living environment, travel by active and public transportation, green and public spaces, the identity of the future neighbourhood,” and other topics.
The consultation schedule is:
• Tonight, 7 p.m. Nov. 20, open to everyone: Information session at Ruby Foo’s, 7655 Décarie.
• During December, by invitation only: Thematic discussion workshops on mobility/connectivity and economic development.
• Jan. 23, 2020: A citizen’s forum, also at Ruby Foo’s. More scheduling and online pre-registration details will be announced.
• Jan. 19-Feb. 19, 2020: An opportunity to express an opinion online, at opcm.qc.ca/hippodrome/opinions.
• Feb. 13, 2020 at 7 p.m: The first “hearing of opinions” session. Participants are asked to register for this meeting before Feb. 6 at 4 p.m., or call 514-872-8510 “to present an oral opinion and/or submit a written opinion.” Location information will be announced, and more sessions could be announced.
