We lost a good friend and a righteous soul this week. And it was so unnecessary. Sadly I only found out Thursday that she was even in hospital. Renée Edwardh Houde was a woman you could count on. A woman of grace and - as she wrote in the quote above - of humour. She was there for all the right causes in the front row of les barricades. Whether standing up for Israel or minority language rights, there was elegant Renée. And she was an inveterate and eloquent letter writer. That befitted a former director of Sales Marketing at Rogers Communications. Always active, Renée had broken a foot. She was sent to the Geriatric Rehab Institute on Queen Mary Road and put in a room with three other women. Two were coughing, one badly. Imagine, in the midst of a pandemic four seniors in one room! Renée was afraid that the woman had Covid and asked multiple times to be transferred. She was told there were no beds. Several days later that woman tested positive. On April 14th Renée Edwardh Houde died of complications from being infected with Covid-19. Rest in peace dear friend. In your memory we will continue to try and do better. In the photo Renée is to my right at our Israel at 70 celebration held just two years ago this May. Others with us in the picture are Conservative Party of Quebec leader Adrien Pouliot and Canadians for Coexistence founder Norman Simon. The following is from one of her last posts on March 31st:
“I am in the Geriatric University Institute for rehab on Queen Mary in a old building with of course old or very old souls. The staff are running around like tornados. At this time three out of the four patients in my room are coughing. Two of them have serious lung problems but apparently not contagious. Now the third one in front of me who came from St. Mary's hospital developed a nasty cough getting worse everyday. The room has been seriously quaranteened because her problem has become worst and they have decided to do the COVID19 test on her. I asked to be transfered, impossible, since all beds are full. I am just praying that the lady in front of me is not positive, test results may come in 4-5 days. Nice knowing all of you. Must keep up my sense of humour.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.