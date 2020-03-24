Canada’s largest Muslim youth group is mobilizing to help Canadians during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Ontario-based Ahmadiyya Muslim Youth group launched the nationwide “Neighbourhood Helper” campaign to offer their services to Canadians who need assistance with picking up groceries, filling prescriptions and providing overall moral support.
Canadians who require assistance are encouraged to call 1-855-HELP811 or sign up on www.helpingneighbours.com. Flyers will also be distributed in cities and towns across Canada with details on how to get in touch with local teams for assistance.
“It is crucial for Canadians to come together and support each other during these difficult and uncertain times,” said president Zubair Afzal. “We have launched the Neighbourhood Helper campaign to help Canadians who need it most.”
The campaign launches March 24, 2020 and will run indefinitely as we monitor the COVID-19 outbreak.
