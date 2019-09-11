B'nai Brith Canada's Quebec Region is organzing its next musical brunch for seniors on Sunday, Sept 15 (10:30 am) at the Adath (223 Harrow) in Hampstead. Joanne Cutler is the coordinator.
Entertainment will be provided by The Absolutes and a delicious kosher brunch will be served. Reservations must be made at 514-482-4252. The cost is $10. The following brunch dates are Oct. 27 and Dec. 15.
Info: 514-482-4252 ext. #1.
