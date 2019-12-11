Multi-vehicle accident in CSL Nov. 27

A multi-vehicle accident took place on Cavendish Blvd. in Côte St. Luc at around 5:45 p.m. Nov. 27, causing damage to three cars but no injuries, Station 9 socio-community officer Vincent DeAngelis told The Suburban.
The officer said the driver, born in 1938, was travelling south on Cavendish in rainy conditions.
“Suddenly, his windows became foggy and he was not able to see,” DeAngelis explained. “The driver wanted to park on The Avenue, and he decided — unfortunately —to turn left to make a U-turn to go into Quartier Cavendish, and he hit the pole. He did the wrong thing.
“Unfortunately, the pole went down, and it hit two cars. Nobody went to the hospital, there was just car damage.”
DeAngelis said Station 9 is requesting that the SAAQ do an evaluation of the driver, now in his 81st year.
“We are allowed, as police officers, to send the information to the SAAQ,” the officer, adding that the government agency will decide if the driver will be required to take some tests to determine if he should still drive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.